Surfing for Farmers is proving popular in Whanganui.

Whanganui farmers are taking to the water in a nationwide learn-to-surf event that offers a break from the pressures of farm life.

Surfing for Farmers (SFF) began in Gisborne, and now farmers across the country are gathering for an evening each week to learn to surf at local beaches.

SFF was formed in response to concerns for farmers’ mental health.

Dairy farmer and SFF organiser Andrew Pearce said surfing also allows farmers to come together for a positive reason.

“It means we’re coming together and feeling proud to be farmers, rather than going to forums that are a result of negative stuff happening.”

Pearce said after each surfing session, the group will gather for a barbecue and beers, with the whole event being free of charge for farmers.

“A lot of the magic of it is in the interaction that happens afterwards.”

Bayleys Whanganui rural and lifestyle salesperson Knud Bukholt said local fundraising and national sponsorships have allowed SFF to purchase 25 surfboards and wetsuits.

“This is something we can contribute to that’s going to help farmers’ health and wellbeing.”

Lucy Hayes first saw SFF sessions in New Plymouth, and when she moved to Whanganui, she began discussions with local farmers to introduce SFF to the city.

“Everyone loves being a part of it - they’ve always got a smile on their face because maybe they stood up this week or caught a big wave,” she said.

Hayes said although surfing and farming don’t usually go together, it hasn’t taken long for the idea to spread through word of mouth.

“People start to bring their neighbours and friends, and as people push for other people to come along, it starts to become a community.

“One week, we had 30 or 40 people in the water.”

Hayes said surfing takes farmers’ minds away from everyday stresses.

“They tend to be the ones that get bogged down because they’re isolated. It’s another way to check in on people and get them out and about.”

Pearce said the surfing instructor, Rob Middleton, has played a crucial role in driving the success of the sessions.

“People that haven’t surfed before, over a summer, they can really improve. It’s amazing how quickly they start standing up.”

To take part in a surfing session, visit www.surfingforfarmers.com/locations or the Surfing for Farmers Whanganui Facebook page.