Matt Williams Surf Life Saving Northern Region CEO talks water safety and his top tips for keeping out of trouble. Video / NZ Herald

The head of the eastern Surf Lifesaving region is calling for people to swim on the weekends after a local surfer pulled two children and their mother from a rip at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

The incident took place near the Sunbrae Grove access about an hour after two elderly people were rescued by another bystander in nearly the same spot.

Surf Lifesaving NZ eastern region manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell told the Bay of Plenty Times he was told by the surfer the children and mother “would have drowned” if he wasn’t there to help.

“He was pretty shaken up by it all.”

Gibbons-Campbell understood that as soon as the children went into the water, they were out of their depth and being sucked out to sea by strong currents when the mother ran in after them.

The surfer rescued the children first before needing to go back into the water and save the mother, who had also got into difficulty.

Gibbons-Campbell said there were lots of holes, troughs and rips along the coast from Mount Maunganui to Pāpāmoa that were threatening but the Sunbrae one was “pretty gnarly”.

“I passed probably about another eight that size on the way down from Omanu down to Arataki and a number of other small holes and troughs that can catch a lot of people out.

“We’re just really concerned that with this good weather, there are lots of people swimming after work and after school.

“We want them to be extra careful, read the ocean if they can and preferably don’t go in and wait till the weekends and swim between the flags.”

The council-funded guards finished their patrols the week before last and after the recent storm swells, plenty of sand had been churned up and “drain pipes” along the coastline were pumping out heaps of water.

“These are right next to accessways and when people see a calm patch they think it’s a great place to swim but it’s chest-high deep and people are pulled off their feet,” Gibbons-Campbell said.