Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Supreme test: What the Peter Ellis case tells us about justice in New Zealand

9 minutes to read
Peter Ellis in March 2001, after an application for his pardon was refused by the Governor-General. Photo / Peter Meecham

Peter Ellis in March 2001, after an application for his pardon was refused by the Governor-General. Photo / Peter Meecham

By Jonathon Harper

Peter Ellis' latest attempt to overturn his convictions for child sex abuse has once again highlighted how society handles such allegations. By Jonathon Harper

Any day now, the Supreme Court is likely to deliver its

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.