Supreme Court ruling allows Justice Minister to accept diplomatic assurances that alleged murderer Kyung Yup Kim will not be tortured if extradited to China

A landmarking Supreme Court judgment released today paves the way for an alleged murderer to be sent back to China despite torture fears. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Assurances that any trial will be held in Shanghai and MFAT officials can check alleged murderer every 48 hours are necessary in extradition case, says Supreme Court.

The Cabinet Minister deciding whether to send an alleged murderer back to China can accept diplomatic assurances he will not be tortured - and receive a fair trial - according to a landmark judgment released today.

The 12-year saga took another twist with the Supreme Court overturning a previous ruling two years ago, which determined the Justice Minister must first address serious questions about human rights in China.

Kyung Yup Kim, who was born in Korea but moved to New Zealand when he was 14, is accused by Chinese officials of murdering Peiyun Chen while on holiday in Shanghai in 2009.

China sought his extradition from New Zealand in 2011, when he was arrested and spent five years in jail, without trial, before being released on electronic bail in 2016.

Amy Adams, the Justice Minister in 2015 during the previous National government, approved his extradition after China gave various diplomatic assurances about Kim's safety, including that he would not be tortured or suffer the death penalty if convicted.

Her decision was appealed in the High Court, twice, then the Court of Appeal - which went so far as to direct the Justice Minister to question whether those diplomatic assurances would be fulfilled - and finally in the Supreme Court.

In the 482-paragraph judgment delivered today, Justice Susan Glazebrook said that it is possible for a minister considering extradition to accept assurances in relation to a person at risk of torture and a state where torture is systemic, if the assurances are comprehensive.

Adequate monitoring was also necessary, as well as a sufficient basis for concluding that the assurances will be complied with.

In the particular case of Kim, the Supreme Court said there was no "real risk" he would be tortured, or not receive a fair trial, if some further assurances were received.

This included confirmation that Kim's trial and imprisonment, if convicted, would be in Shanghai and that officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade could visit him every 48 hours, or shortly after any request by Kim.

Among the reasons given to why the Justice Minister could believe the assurances would be honoured, said Justice Glazebrook, was an MFAT assessment of the bilateral relationship between China and New Zealand.

The Supreme Court adjourned the appeal until the end of July, in order for Crown Law to seek confirmation of those extra assurances, as well as any submissions from Kim's legal team, led by Dr Tony Ellis.

"We accept that it may be open to the current Minister of Justice, the Hon Kris Faafoi, based on an analysis of the whole context and any updated information, to conclude that some or all of the additional assurances we have set out may not be necessary," wrote Justice Glazebrook.

"The current Minister would, of course, be entitled to depart from the previous Minister's decision in any event."

Ellis said Kim's legal team was "surprised and disappointed" by the Supreme Court's partial decision.

"Under the Chinese Communist Party, the People's Republic of China is a rogue

state. It engages in endemic use of torture; does not guarantee fair trials; and more

widely rejects the basic premise that it must respect international human rights law.

"The New Zealand Government has repeatedly called out China for breaking its

international obligations, in particular in respect of human rights.

"We are therefore hopeful that the court will in due course conclude, as we say is

plain, that there is no such thing as a fair trial in China and that Mr Kim cannot be

extradited."

Ellis said it was open to the Justice Minister to bring the matter to an end.

"We will be asking him to do that."

The Supreme Court decision was made without the Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann or Justice Joe Williams, who both sat on the Court of Appeal panel overturned in today's ruling.

The case is the first extradition application in New Zealand sought by China.

Kyung Yup Kim was on holiday in Shanghai in 2009 when Peiyun Chen, a 20-year-old sex worker, was found beaten and strangled.

But Kim had left for South Korea before officials sought him for questioning

