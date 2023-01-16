Suppression for 18-year-old charged with murder

An 18-year-old Dunedin man charged with murdering a woman has had his name suppressed.

He appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday, where heavy suppression orders were imposed to cover all alleged facts and the relationship between the victim and defendant.

No plea was entered and he was remanded in custody by consent until next month, when he will appear in the High Court.

Police said they were called to a house in Wakari shortly before 3am on Saturday.

They found the victim dead.

By that evening, the man had been arrested and charged with her murder.

Police officers could be seen speaking to people in the neighbourhood yesterday.