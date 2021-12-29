Supermarket crash: Elderly woman seriously injured after being struck in carpark

Emergency services rushed to Countdown Te Atatū Thursday morning after a woman was pinned to the wall by a car. Video / Supplied

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after a serious crash in the carpark of a West Auckland supermarket.

An elderly female pedestrian who was walking through the carpark has been wedged between a car and one of the walls of the Countdown supermarket in Te Atatu.

Fire and Emergency NZ and Police are on the scene and the woman has been taken to hospital.

"Police and emergency services were called to Countdown in Te Atatu at around 11.20am after an elderly woman was hit by a vehicle in the carpark," a police spokesperson said.

An elderly woman has suffered seriously injuries after she was struck in a carpark of a West Auckland supermarket, and wedged between the car and a wall. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"She has been taken hospital with serious injuries.

"Police are speaking with the driver involved who is very shaken by what has happened and he is assisting us with our inquiries."