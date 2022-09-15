Costco superfan Jen Davenport shows off her new inked tribute to the big-box retailer which will open in New Zealand on September 28. Photo / Supplied

At least two Kiwi superfans of American retailer Costco have shown their dedication to the bulk-buy store with a tattoo of its logo.

Auckland woman Jen Davenport - who also helps run the popular Costco NZ Fans Facebook page - and another superfan got the large blue and red Costco tattoo this week.

"I love shopping there but I also really admire the company's philosophy. They do things the right way and really care and I think that is important," Davenport said.

"Tattoos are a very personal thing and this one has a lot of meaning for me because I like the things Costco stands for."

A post on Facebook revealing the bold tattoo, on her inner forearm, was met with calls for the permanent logo-wearer to have a lifetime membership at the store.

The store is the size of two rugby fields and will open later this month. Photo / Jen Davenport

It is one of the few retailers in New Zealand where customers must sign up and pay an annual membership fee to shop.

The fee is $60 no matter which country it was purchased in and the same card can be used worldwide.

Davenport said she was a regular shopper at Costco when she lived in Brisbane. Now she lives in Waimauku - a short drive along State Highway 16 to Costco NZ's site.

She was already a paid-up member and said she wasn't looking for any special treatment because of her tattoo.

"I genuinely just love shopping there and every time I have been in the staff are welcoming and so helpful," Davenport said.

"I drive past the site daily and it has been kept immaculately during the whole building process. They have done a whole lot of native planting and just seem to want to do things right."

Davenport said she had ignored any negative comments about her new artwork.

"It's my body, my choice. I don't wear makeup and I don't criticise people who do, it's a personal decision and this one is mine."

Davenport said she was "counting down the days" until the store opened - the date is set for Wednesday, September 28.

"I will be there ready when the doors open. I can't wait," she said.

"We have been running our pantry down and a lot of the things we normally buy have gone up in price recently so I am waiting to get them at Costco."

Another Costco superfan got their logo tattoo this week. Photo / Supplied

And Davenport isn't alone in her tattooed tribute to the superstore.

Another New Zealand superfan, who only wants to be known as Dan, got the same tattoo this week, but on his bicep.

Other fans on the Costco NZ Fan page suggested the inked tribute wasn't real. "Don't you think it looks fake? Like someone has used their textas," one said.

But a quick internet search shows the Kiwi fans are not alone in the lengths dedicated Costco fans will go to for the store.

There are plenty of people with Costco tattoos and others with the logo of Costco's store brand, Kirkland Signature.

Other superfans have held birthdays in the food court, had wedding photos taken in the homewares section and thrown family members Costco-themed birthday parties.