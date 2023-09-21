The Repco Supercars Championship is welcomed to Taupō with a powhiri and announcment of the 2024 date. Photo / Milly Fullick

Taupō's round of the Repco Supercars Championship will take place from April 19-21, 2024 organisers announced today.

The event was formally welcomed to Taupō with a ceremony at the Taupō International Motorsport Park on September 21.

Manager of the Government’s New Zealand Major Events Fund Kylie Hawker-Green announced the dates.

She said the event would result in 9000 overseas visitors and 22,000 bed nights for Taupō and surrounding areas.

The Government was investing $5 million over next three events.

Supercars CEO Shane Howard said they “could not be more excited to be racing here in 200 days in Taupō”.

Taupō mayor David Trewavas said Taupō was the events capital of New Zealand and attracting a premium event like Supercars to Taupō cemented that reputation.

”All I can say is go the Supercars.”

About 100,000 people were expected to attend over the three days.

Supercars announced last month that Taupō would hold a round each year from 2024 until at least 2026.





