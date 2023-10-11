Super Rugby Pacific: Chiefs secure Stevenson until 2025

Chiefs fullback Shaun Stevenson in action against the Reds during the Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final. Photo / Photosport

Chiefs fullback Shaun Stevenson in action against the Reds during the Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final. Photo / Photosport

Shaun Stevenson has put pen to paper on a new contract which will see him remain with New Zealand Rugby, the Gallagher Chiefs in DHL Super Rugby Pacific and North Harbour in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC until 2025.

Stevenson was a stand-out performer in this year’s DHL Super Rugby Pacific and was one of the competition’s leading try scorers. Off the back of this, he earned his debut for the All Blacks after previously representing the Māori All Blacks and All Blacks XV.

“Shaun had a fantastic season and was duly rewarded with the opportunity to wear the black jersey,” said Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan.

He has gained a lot of confidence through consistent performances, is a seasoned professional and has that X-factor quality. His vision and anticipation, speed and long kicking game help shape defences and create opportunities to attack.

“We look forward to seeing him light it up again next season.”

Shaun Stevenson during the 2023 Rugby Championship New Zealand All Blacks captain's run at Go Media Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland. Photo / Aaron Gillions / www.photosport.nz

Since debuting for the Gallagher Chiefs in 2016, Stevenson has raked up an impressive 84 games for the side. He is a staple player in the teams’ game-day 23 and ran out for every match this season. North Harbour Rugby head of performance Alex King is thrilled and proud to see Shaun recommit.

“His profile and presence in our community is one that a lot of aspiring young players see, which inspires them to want to follow in his footsteps. We know Shaun has achieved the highest level, but we also know he has goals that remain unfulfilled. Congratulations, Shaun.”

Speaking on his contract extension, Stevenson said: “I’m excited to don the Gallagher Chiefs’ jersey once again in 2024. There’s unfinished business to attend to. Let’s go!” The 2024 Gallagher Chiefs squad will be named later this year ahead of assembly for pre-season training.





Stay up to date with HC Post and Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.