Young fans Harry Moore, 9, and Tohu Harding, 8, were excited to attend the Captain's Run for the Blues rugby team at Semenoff Stadium, Okara Park, Whangarei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Young fans of the Blues were thrilled to meet their idols during their Captain’s Run, a day before their Super Rugby Pacific home game against Fijian Drua in Whangārei.

The teams will be locking horns for the third time at Semenoff Stadium, with the Blues having the upper hand after having won their last two games in Auckland and Fiji.

An 11-year-old Keera Rihairi, from Kawakawa Primary, was confident that the Blues would take the win and was looking forward to their game on Saturday.

She was one of the many kids who was seen wearing the team’s jersey and cheering as the home team did their final training practice.

“I want to be like them and play rugby at the top level some day,” Rihairi said.

The student shared that she always wanted to play the sport growing up and currently plays for the Moerewa Tigers in the under-12 Rugby League category.

Much like Rihairi, her schoolmate, Latiyah Williams, played Touch Rugby and shared her dreams of playing with the Black Ferns one day.

The 10-year-old confessed that she admired the Blues midfield star, Rieko Ioane, calling him “very fast and a cool player”.

Their teacher and school sports co-ordinator, Horahia Watene, agreed.

Having a personal connection with Ioane, she too was a “big fan” and said that the Captain’s Run was a great way for kids to experience the sport up close.

Harry Moore, 9, from Glenbervie School, expressed his excitement on watching the team play.

“They are an awesome team and am looking forward to watching their game tomorrow with my family,” he said.

The Blues on their final practice run before they meet Fijian Drua on Saturday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

After the practice run, all the players met up with their young fans to pose for a photo and fan signing session.

Several were keen to talk to halfback Sam Nock who will be supporting the team from the bench.

Nock, who debuted for the Blues in 2016 against the Hurricanes, said he was “really looking forward” to the match after an earlier fixture was cancelled due to Covid-19.

“It’s great to see so many young supporters in Blues jerseys turn up and boost our morale which is already on a high.

“I’m sure the boys will do good. And we are definitely looking to make a statement for the round one this season.”

Image 1 of 4 : Fans Jamie Withers takes a photo of Kaylia Fieldhouse,10, with Blues rugby player Josh Beehre. photo/ Michael Cunningham.

Blues captain Dalton Papali’i acknowledged the Drua’s capability to “run hard” and “throw the ball around”.

“It was bloody physical when we played them last season in Lautoka and I expect the same fire and passion on Saturday.”

Papali’i said the Blues have wanted to come to Whangārei for a while now with Covid ruining their last attempt.

“So to come north and give back to this community was important to us as a club. It was great seeing so many smiling faces at our Captain’s Run today.”

He hopes that locals come out in numbers and lend their support in their opening games of the Super Rugby season.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Northern Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.