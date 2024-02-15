Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan is looking forward to the Blues challenge in their final pre-season game. Photo / Photosport

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan is looking forward to the Blues challenge in their final pre-season game. Photo / Photosport

This Friday the Gallagher Chiefs will face the Blues in their final pre-season clash ahead of the DHL Super Rugby Pacific season kick-off next Friday.

In usual pre-season fashion, the game in Auckland will be played with an extended team to allow more players to accumulate minutes on the field.

“We have named two teams that will play 40 minutes each. The message to both is clear – if you want to be playing games when points are at stake, these are the opportunities to advance your case for inclusion,” Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said.

“The Blues were impressive in Japan where a mix of power and speed made them hard to contain, we look forward to the challenge they present.”

Many of the squad’s emerging talent earned valuable game time in Japan, but this week will be supported by the return of the All Blacks who will be chomping at the bit for their first run of the season. As will dynamic backs Etene Nanai-Seturo and Shaun Stevenson who are set to start in the second half.

The game kicks off at 4pm at Onewa Domain on the North Shore and will be broadcast live on NZR+ with commentary by the Alternative Commentary Collective.

Gallagher Chiefs team to face the Blues:

First Half:

1. Ollie Norris

2. Bradley Slater

3. Reuben O’Neill

4. Jimmy Tupou

5. Manaaki Selby-Rickit

6. Wallace Sititi

7. Malachi Wrampling

8. Tom Florence

9. Xavier Roe

10. Josh Jacomb

11. Peniasi Malimali

12. Quinn Tupaea

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Tana Tuhakaraina

15. Josh Ioane

Second Half:

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. George Dyer

4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Hamilton Burr

7. Kaylum Boshier

8. Luke Jacobson

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Rameka Poihipi

13. Daniel Rona

14. Liam Coombes-Fabling

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves

Millenium Sanerivi, Jared Proffit, Kauvaka Kaivelata, Sione Ahio, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Tevita Ofa, Cody Nordstrom.

Not considered for selection this week:

Emoni Narawa, Josh Lord, Gideon Wrampling, Tyrone Thompson, Samipeni Finau, Simon Parker and Kaleb Trask.

Key Information:

Date: Friday, February 16

Time: Kick-off 4pm, Gates open: 3pm

Location: Takapuna Rugby Club – Onewa Domain

Tickets (purchased at the gate): Adults $10, Kids under-14 free

Fans on field: Fans will have the opportunity to enter the field post-match and mingle with the players.

Broadcast details: Live on NZR+ and Sky Sport One





