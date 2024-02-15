This Friday the Gallagher Chiefs will face the Blues in their final pre-season clash ahead of the DHL Super Rugby Pacific season kick-off next Friday.
In usual pre-season fashion, the game in Auckland will be played with an extended team to allow more players to accumulate minutes on the field.
“We have named two teams that will play 40 minutes each. The message to both is clear – if you want to be playing games when points are at stake, these are the opportunities to advance your case for inclusion,” Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said.
“The Blues were impressive in Japan where a mix of power and speed made them hard to contain, we look forward to the challenge they present.”
Many of the squad’s emerging talent earned valuable game time in Japan, but this week will be supported by the return of the All Blacks who will be chomping at the bit for their first run of the season. As will dynamic backs Etene Nanai-Seturo and Shaun Stevenson who are set to start in the second half.
The game kicks off at 4pm at Onewa Domain on the North Shore and will be broadcast live on NZR+ with commentary by the Alternative Commentary Collective.
Gallagher Chiefs team to face the Blues:
First Half:
1. Ollie Norris
2. Bradley Slater
3. Reuben O’Neill
4. Jimmy Tupou
5. Manaaki Selby-Rickit
6. Wallace Sititi
7. Malachi Wrampling
8. Tom Florence
9. Xavier Roe
10. Josh Jacomb
11. Peniasi Malimali
12. Quinn Tupaea
13. Anton Lienert-Brown
14. Tana Tuhakaraina
15. Josh Ioane
Second Half:
1. Aidan Ross
2. Samisoni Taukei’aho
3. George Dyer
4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi
5. Tupou Vaa’i
6. Hamilton Burr
7. Kaylum Boshier
8. Luke Jacobson
9. Cortez Ratima
10. Damian McKenzie
11. Etene Nanai-Seturo
12. Rameka Poihipi
13. Daniel Rona
14. Liam Coombes-Fabling
15. Shaun Stevenson
Reserves
Millenium Sanerivi, Jared Proffit, Kauvaka Kaivelata, Sione Ahio, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Tevita Ofa, Cody Nordstrom.
Not considered for selection this week:
Emoni Narawa, Josh Lord, Gideon Wrampling, Tyrone Thompson, Samipeni Finau, Simon Parker and Kaleb Trask.
Key Information:
Date: Friday, February 16
Time: Kick-off 4pm, Gates open: 3pm
Location: Takapuna Rugby Club – Onewa Domain
Tickets (purchased at the gate): Adults $10, Kids under-14 free
Fans on field: Fans will have the opportunity to enter the field post-match and mingle with the players.
Broadcast details: Live on NZR+ and Sky Sport One
Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald and Te Awamutu Courier
Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.