Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu will start at halfback for the Chiefs Manawa in the Super Rugby Aupiki final this weekend. Photo / Photosport

And just like that, it’s showtime for this year’s Sky Super Rugby Aupiki final.

The Chiefs Manawa will take on the Blues at Eden Park this Saturday and have named a strong side.

The three-time finalists first faced the Blues at Eden Park in the inaugural match of the competition in 2021 which kicked off a strong rivalry that has been showcased through the pool games this season.

Chiefs Manawa head coach Crystal Kaua said the team was excited for “the big dance”.

“We know we have a job to do, but we are enjoying the week, staying in each moment and relishing in the vibe of finals footy.

“Both our starters and our impact will have a huge role to play this weekend, this was by far the most challenging selection, our belief in our squad, in all of our players, is massive.

“It would be great to pack out Eden Park and get some Chiefs Manawa supporters in behind us.”

The Black Ferns’ tight five will be immense at the breakdown with top try scorer Luka Connor returning to the 23.

Kate Henwood and Tanya Kalounivale maintain continuity at prop, with Charmaine Smith and Chelsea Bremner adding height at lock.

At loose forward the in-form Mia Anderson is named on the blindside with captain Kennedy Simon at openside and the dynamic Chyna Hohepa at No. 8.

Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu and Hazel Tubic will make for an experienced halfback and first-five combination.

They will be supported in the midfield by Grace Steinmetz and Mererangi Paul.

Competition leader for clean breaks (15) Ruby Tui returns on the wing with rookie Reese Anderson and Renee Holmes completing the backline.

The match will kick off at 4.05pm on Saturday and be broadcast live on Sky Sport and for the first time ever on TikTok.

Chiefs Manawa team to face the Blues

1. Kate Henwood

2. Luka Connor

3. Tanya Kalounivale

4. Charmaine Smith

5. Chelsea Bremner

6. Mia Anderson

7. Kennedy Simon (captain)

8. Chyna Hohepa

9. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu

10. Hazel Tubic

11. Reese Anderson

12. Grace Steinmetz

13. Mererangi Paul

14. Ruby Tui

15. Renee Holmes

Reserves

16. Vici-Rose Green

17. Krystal Murray

18. Bitila Tawake

19. Grace Kukutai

20. Victoria Edmonds

21. Ariana Bayler

22. Chelsea Semple

23. Azalleyah Maaka