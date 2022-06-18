Super atmosphere: Fans fired up ahead of Blues/Crusaders final showdown

The players have been revealed for the Super Rugby final at Eden Park. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / Ben Cummins / Supplied

A sea of blue has begun flooding Eden Park's surrounding areas – including nearby bars, cafes and restaurants - as fans prepare for tonight's sold-out Super Rugby Pacific final.

More than 45,000 fans will be at Eden Park to see the Blues host the Crusaders in a final for the first time since 2003.

Pubs and bars along Kingsland's New North Rd are filling fast and fans of both teams are gearing up for what they hope will be a final to remember.

Crusaders fan Simon Pannett travelled up from Christchurch to see the final and believes despite the hostile atmosphere he anticipates at Eden Park, the Canterbury side can still end up on top.

Blues fans Hayden and Sarah Topping enjoy some pre-match atmosphere as excitement builds near Eden Park ahead of tonight's big final. Photo / Lochlan Lineham

"We'll probably cop some grease from the fans but I reckon the scoreboard will speak for itself."

Blues fans Hayden and Sarah Topping travelled from Putaruru to see tonight's final and Hayden says the sellout crowd is the main reason he has made the trip to see the game.

"One hundred per cent the reason we came [is] we were lucky to get a code for some tickets so we had to come, we got tickets for the Blues vs Highlanders last year but this feels way more special."

Blues supporters are set to hugely outnumber those backing their southern challengers at Eden Park tonight. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Hayden believes the game will be a close affair and predicts the Crusaders will play a slow game.

"I think it'll be a close game, I reckon the Crusaders will take all their penalty opportunities and slow the game down."

Topping says he and his wife are taking it easy before the game.

And he believes the fans will be loud, proud and ready for the occasion.

Crusaders fans having a drink before heading to Eden Park where they will be hugely outnumbered tonight. Photo / Lochlan Lineham

"We've been having a few beers before the game getting ready for it, I think the fans will be pumped."

The McCann family are in attendance tonight; with their group featuring a 50/50 split of Blues and Crusaders fans.

"Me and nanna Janine have a $10 bet if the crusaders win I owe her $10 and if the Blues win I owe her 10," Nathanael McCannn said.

When asked what his score prediction was Nathanael joked: "150 - 0 to the Blues."

Publicans told the Herald earlier this week they were looking forward to a cracking night of business.

Morningside Tavern owner Rod Bullenden said he had filled the chillers and called in extra staff to deal with the sporting spectacle up the road.

"We've probably doubled our capacity because we're able to use the glass house next door, and I think the Blues might be dropping off a few bits and pieces of paraphernalia.

"People know and like what we do so they will be there to support the Blues and what we can put on for them beforehand."

Eden Park will be all-blue tonight as the home of New Zealand rugby hosts the Super Rugby Pacific final. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The final kicks off at 7.05pm, with the venue's gates opening at 5pm.

Auckland fans well-used to the isthmus' intermittent winter rains likely don't need to be told, but visitors from drier parts of the country should bring their coats ahead of kick-off.

The mass of Blues supporters will be a dominant vocal force over those backing the Crusaders at Eden Park tonight. Photo / Jason Oxenham

"The idea of packing for some wet weather is a good idea," MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

A low-pressure system and its associated bands of rain would be forming among a mass of warmer, subtropical air settled over the top half of the North Island.

"It'd be very lucky if there isn't any rain during the game at all. [And] there's potential for some heavy showers."

But if they can stay dry, fans shouldn't be too cold, with only a light northerly forecast and temperatures around 15C expected during the match.

For those tuning in from home, there will be live commentary on Gold AM and iHeartRADIO (Gold AM or ZB Sport). The game will also be screened on Sky Sport.