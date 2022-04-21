Sunshine and on-again, off-again rain: the Anzac long weekend weather

A mixed bag of rain and sunshine is tipped for much of the country this Anzac long weekend. Photo / Alex Burton

A mixed bag of rain and sunshine is tipped for much of the country this Anzac long weekend. Photo / Alex Burton

Holidaying Kiwis can expect mixed weather over the Anzac Day long weekend, filled with on-again, off-again showers.

It starts with most parts of the country expecting showers today which will then clear into fine sunny skies on Saturday before the rain sets in again on Sunday and Monday, forecaster MetService says.

Sunday's rain will be heavy in some regions, while a cold front will also move north from the bottom of the country, bringing cooler temperatures to the South Island into next week.

Auckland, meanwhile, can expect more rain this morning before the weather clears this afternoon for a top of 21C, MetService says.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has warned motorists to be prepared for wet weather and surface water across Auckland's motorway network today.

It has also warned Aucklanders heading south today out of the city towards Coromandel and other holiday spots that traffic delays are expected between 10.30am and 7.30pm.

Friday's emojicast:



🌤️

☁️

🌧🌧

🌧️🌧🌧🌧️

🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️🌧

🌧️🌧

🌧



🌧️🌤️

🌤️🌤️

🌧🌤️🌤️ 🌧️

🌧🌤️

🌤️🌤️🌧

🌧️🌧️🌧️

— NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 21, 2022

Things are expected to brighten up by Saturday, however, which is tipped to be fine and sunny with a high of 19C before showers blow in again on Sunday and Monday for tops of 20C.

Those holidaymakers heading to Northland can expect an identical weather pattern of morning showers today, with a top of 22C that then clears in the afternoon and tomorrow for a high of 19C before showers set in again on Sunday for a maximum of 20C.

Holidaymakers heading to the Coromandel and Tauranga-Bay of Plenty this afternoon also need to be careful on the roads, meanwhile.

Both regions are currently being drenched by heavy rainfall with severe thunderstorm watches in place until 5pm today.

Flooding has closed State Highway 25 in the Coromandel, cutting local communities off from Whitianga.

In Tauranga, the rain should eventually clear for a fine Saturday and top of 20C before showers move in again on Sunday and Monday for highs of 21C.

REMINDER: Heading away for the ANZAC Weekend? We're anticipating traffic delays on SH1 between Manukau & Bombay (southbound) from 10:30am-7:30pm today. Consider leaving when traffic is lighter, either early in the morning or late at night.

Further south and east, a heavy rain watch is also in place for Gisborne through until 6pm.

Wellingtonians, however, can expect clearer skies than those in the north, according to MetService.

Showers are possible in the city this afternoon along with a top of 20C.

Saturday should then clear into fine weather - albeit with a chilly top of 16C - while Sunday and Monday will also largely be fine for tops of 19C and 17C.

In the South Island, Christchurch is bracing under morning showers, but that is expected to clear by the afternoon for a top of 16C.

Saturday should then remain fine and clear for a top of 18C, before showers return on Sunday with a top of 21C.

WEATHER WARNING -10:20AM

WEATHER WARNING -10:20AM

Be prepared for wet weather and surface water across the Auckland Motorway network today. Remember to slow down, increase your following distance and keep your lights on.

Later in the week on Wednesday, the thermometer is expected to fall to 15C in the city.

Dunedin is also experiencing morning showers today for a high of 14C with the rain easing on Saturday but clouds still hanging overhead for a top of 18C, MetService says.

Sunday will then be rainy again with a high of 16C.