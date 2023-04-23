Police investigating the section of creek and walkway in West Auckland's Sunnyvale where Wednesday's attack took place. Photo / Supplied

Fear is growing in West Auckland as an armed man remains at large after abducting a 15-year-old from her home and assaulting her in a reserve for hours.

Chairman of the Henderson-Massy local board, Chris Carter, says there is a strong sense of fear in the community and local residents are concerned about their safety.

“There have been a number of high-profile cases in West Auckland from the police officer who was shot dead a couple of years ago to the young Afghan girl that was killed at the end of last year and now this is the most recent,” said Carter.

The 15-year-old schoolgirl was bundled out of her Sunnyvale home at knifepoint on Wednesday morning by an intruder who chased her through suburban streets before recapturing and attacking her in a reserve, the traumatised girl’s mother told the Herald.

Police are investigating but have released few details about the attack.

The Herald requested an update from police today, including whether investigators had interviewed the victim yet and if they would release a description of her attacker.

Police said there are no new updates in the investigation and sent the same statement provided to media on Friday.

The Oratia Stream Path in Sunnyvale where a teenage girl was subject to an hours-long attack on Wednesday. Photo / Alex Burton

Carter said the community still had confidence in police but there was a growing sense of anxiety about the level of crime.

“The sheer number of high-profile cases in West Auckland is naturally concerning and contributes greatly to the anxiousness and fear which is prominent in people’s minds,” Carter said.

The abducted teenager’s family told the Herald they were fearful the man, who was clad in black and wearing leather gloves, had been casing their home and that he would strike again.

The girl’s mum said her daughter told her the attacker repeatedly threatened her life and she was held captive at a creek in a nearby reserve for up to seven hours.

A concerned mum of four who lives in the area told the Herald earlier she was sickened by what had happened to the teenage girl in her neighbourhood and after speaking to police, planned to improve her home’s security system.

The intersection of Parma Place and Chislehurst Street in Auckland's Sunnyvale where police are investigating the serious assault of a teenage girl. Photo / Alex Burton

“I have deadbolt-locked all doors of my house all day long. Two of my kids go to a local school and one attends kindergarten.

“Our community is fearful for their children and their families. This is a heartless, cold and horrific act. We can only hope this person is found soon,” she said.

Another resident and mother of six said news of the horrible assault on a young girl in the neighbourhood was very concerning and her confidence in sending her children outside alone had dropped.

“We have a CCTV set and hand weapon ready,” she said.

The intruder is still being hunted by the police, who are appealing for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity around Parma Place, Chislehurst St, Newham Place and Bloom Cres on Wednesday morning to contact them.

A forensic examination had taken place at the scene.

Information can be provided through the police 105 phone service or by going online and using ‘Update report’. Please reference file number 230419/4024.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

SEXUAL HARM

Where to get help:

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.