A varied week of weather is ahead for Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui can expect a varied week of weather, with sunny days, rain, strong winds, and cold nights forecast.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said the start of the week was expected to be a settled one, with a little cloud cover on Monday morning giving way to a fine day with northwesterly winds.

Tuesday would see a low-pressure front move over the region, with westerly winds and periods of rain expected throughout the day.

Owens said by Tuesday evening the winds would change again to strong southerlies, bringing a drop in temperatures.

By Wednesday a ridge of high pressure should clear the rain from away but temperatures will remain cooler due to the southerlies bringing in a mass of cold air.

Temperature-wise, Owens expected a high of 24C on Monday and 21C on Tuesday, while Wednesday will bring a high of 18C due to the southerlies with temperatures making their way back to 21C by the end of the week.

Overnight temperatures would drop even further due to the southerlies, with Owen expecting them to go into single digits.

“I feel like it’s been fairly lately so this might feel like quite the change,” she said.



