Submerged boat in the Taupō marina. Photo / Supplied

Agencies are working to salvage a 10m vessel that sank in the Taupō Marina overnight with 200 litres of diesel onboard.

The Department of Internal Affairs' Taupō Harbourmaster has been leading the response with help from Waikato Regional Council, Mercury Energy and Taupō District Council.

The vessel is believed to have sunk as a result of rainwater filling the hull, but not being pumped out as a result of the batteries being disconnected while work was carried out on the boat.

It's estimated 150l of diesel escaped from the sunken vessel overnight but the regional council believes it will have either dispersed or evaporated and is unlikely to have had any immediate or lasting impacts for downstream recreational water users and water take consent holders.

An operation to salvage the vessel is under way and likely to be completed this afternoon.

Submerged boat in the Taupō marina. Photo / Supplied

Ahead of the salvage operation the Taupō Harbourmaster this morning deployed booms around the vessel to contain the remaining diesel.

A crane then lifted the vessel and water was pumped out, enabling it to be re-floated.

A sucker truck is due to arrive on-site to remove excess water and fuel, and the vessel will then be pulled from the water.