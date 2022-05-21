A blustery Sunday is in store for many New Zealanders. Photo / NZ Herald

A blustery Sunday is in store for many New Zealanders. Photo / NZ Herald

A blustery Sunday is in store for many New Zealanders but expect a return to more normal temperatures for this time of year, MetService says.

With mountain ranges sprinkled with the year's first snow dumps, intrepid surfers will be seeking big, rolling swells created by the southwesterly winds which caused havoc across the country on Friday, toppling an oak tree which fatally crushed an elderly Cambridge woman.

MetService has issued a strong wind watch for Tararua District, Hawke's Bay south of Hastings, Clutha, Dunedin, North Otago, coastal Southland and Stewart Island.

Southwest winds may cause severe gales in exposed locations at times in those areas.

West to southwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed parts of the country today. For details see https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X ^PL pic.twitter.com/4fdVluMXM4 — MetService (@MetService) May 21, 2022

Christchurch locals woke to frosty temperatures this morning: MetService's airport station recorded -0.8C.

In the North Island, Masterton locals were feeling the cold too at 2C.

It's been down to a frosty -0.8°C at Christchurch Airport this morning. In the North Island, Masterton is the coldest place currently, dropping to 1.9°C in the past hour https://t.co/ziBZZ8yIbP ^PL pic.twitter.com/LzNqtjWlZL — MetService (@MetService) May 21, 2022

Niwa's emojicast for Sunday shows weather patterns are getting back to normal for most of the country after the cold snap.

A strong west-to-southwest flow is blowing throughout the weekend, bringing showers across the west and into Auckland, MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam says.

Sunday's emojicast:



🌤️

🌤️

🌤️🌤️

🌤️🌤️🌤️☀️

🌤️🌤️🌤️☀️

🌧🌤️🌤️

🌤️🌤️

🌤️



🌧️☀️

🌧️🌤️

🌧️🌤️🌤️ 🌧️

🌧🌤️

🌤️🌤️🌤️

🌧️🌤️☁️

🌧️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 21, 2022

A high wind warning is in place for Otago's Clutha district.

Other squally zones could include the top of the South Island, and east of the North Island from Coromandel down to Hawke's Bay.

But the winds would ease as Kiwis start heading back to work for the week, Bellam said.

💨 It sure is blustery



Strong westerly or southwesterly winds affect much of Aotearoa today, and the Strong Wind Warning information on our website has been updated.



This animation visualises the wind flow around NZ until midday tomorrow.



ℹ https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/IPzF2TkIG4 — MetService (@MetService) May 20, 2022

Canterbury will have a cold start but will enjoy another bright late-spring burst before a "classic" southerly change, bringing "some quite beefy showers" spreading up the eastern seaboard in the afternoon, and even possibly some hail and thunderstorms.

With southern ski fields enjoying their first dustings, there are road snow warnings today for the Crown Range and Milford roads.

Meanwhile, the clean-up continues in Levin after a tornado on Friday morning caused widespread damage, downing trees and powerlines, blocking roads, and lifting roofs off homes.

Today's high and lows

Auckland – low 14C, high 18C.

Hamilton – low 9C, high 17C.

Tauranga – low 11C, high 18C.

Wellington – low 10C, high 17C.

Christchurch – low 0C, high 15C .

Dunedin – low 7C, high 12C.