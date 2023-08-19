Wet and windy weather will set the standard for New Zealand today, particularly for North Islanders who wake to several severe rain watches and warnings in effect.

A broad area of low pressure is continuing to cross the country, bringing with it significant and widespread rain and wind, MetService says.

During Sunday, the rain and wind continues to move eastwards across the country, with places like the Coromandel and Bay of Plenty expected to see the wettest weather.

There is a raft of severe weather warnings and watches in force throughout the country.

In the Noth Island, heavy rain watches are in effect for Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Coromandel Peninsula, Taupo, Bay of Plenty, and the central North Island hill country from eastern Taranaki to Taihape.

Orange heavy rain warnings have been issued for Bay of Plenty east of Kawerau and Tairawhiti/Gisborne north of Ruatoria until 9pm tonight as well as Mount Taranaki until 9am.

Here's what one of our computer models 🖥 thinks is on the cards this weekend.



The arrows ↙ show wind speed and direction, with redder arrows showing stronger winds.



The accumulated rainfall is counting up from 7am this morning, until midnight on Sunday ⏱ pic.twitter.com/maSBkNP8ME — MetService (@MetService) August 18, 2023

Southwesterly winds develop for Northland around midday, then all of the upper North Island into the evening.

For the South, Fiordland north of Doubtful Sounds can expect some morning rain with a warning in effect until 9am.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, with surface flooding and slips also possible. Driving conditions may be hazardous.

A road snowfall warning has been issued for SH94, Milford Road for all of Sunday with snow expected to affect the road near the tunnel, where 2-4cm may settle above 900m.

🌧️ Wet weather will continue through the rest of the weekend for most of NZ (except Canterbury).



The West Coast will continue to see the heaviest rain today, but tonight and Sunday the North Island will see the worst of the weather, along with a chance for thunderstorms.🌩️ pic.twitter.com/vNhw3Br5yb — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 19, 2023

Meanwhile, conditions for the east of the South Island are sunny and warm thanks to a northwesterly airflow, with temperatures expected to reach the mid to late teens.

“The best advice this weekend is to keep up with the latest forecasts at metservice.com,” James said.

It’s not all doom and gloom, however, with weather set to settle again after the weekend, as a ridge of higher pressure rebuilds across Aotearoa.