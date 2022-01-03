Summer photos: Hawke's Bay Today Canon Harvey Norman competition proving popular

5-year-old Felix Ancell on the Te Puia Lodge Track in Kaweka Forest Park. Photo / Belinda Ancell

The Hawke's Bay weather is playing ball, and dozens of entries for our summer photo competition are starting to roll in.

Hawke's Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings have teamed up to give amateur photographers the chance to win some great prizes supplied by Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings.

We're looking for a stunning picture that showcases the best of our sizzling Hawke's Bay summer. We want to see a well composed, interesting and memorable photograph with "wow" factor.

So scrub down your boogie board, slap on some sunscreen, get off the sofa and head outside to capture the best shot of your Bayside summer.

• Email your Summer in the Bay entry to news@hbtoday.co.nz with summer photo comp in the subject line and we'll publish selected entries on hbtoday.co.nz as well as in the Hawke's Bay Today newspaper.

Stan and Bella Edwards' german shepherd Jas enjoying the last of the sunshine on New Year's Day.

A paraglider on Te Mata Peak on New Year's Eve. Photo / Margaret Anderson

Lala Johnston took this shot of at Waimarama beach of her daughter Isla cartwheeling into 2022.

Cameron Todd's wee dog Ruby, (mini foxy cross) just chilling at Ocean Beach - a small dog on a big stretch of sand.