Last year's Summer Photo Competition winner was taken by Annabelle Campbell at Pourerere Beach.

Last year's Summer Photo Competition winner was taken by Annabelle Campbell at Pourerere Beach.

Our Summer in the Bay photo competition is in full swing.

Hawke’s Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman have teamed up once again to give amateur photographers the chance to win great prizes.

We’re looking for a stunning picture that showcases the best of our sizzling Hawke’s Bay summer. We want to see a well-composed, interesting and memorable photograph with “wow” factor. So scrub down your boogie board, slap on some sunscreen, get off the sofa and head outside to capture the best shot of your Bayside summer.

Email your Summer in the Bay entry to news@hbtoday.co.nz with Summer Photo Competition, your name and mobile phone number in the subject line and we’ll publish selected entries on hbtoday.co.nz as well as in the Hawke’s Bay Today newspaper.

Entries close 5pm, January 31.











































