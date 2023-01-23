'Comfort on the coast' was sent in by Ellery Tareha.

There’s only a week left to enter our Summer in the Bay photo competition.

Hawke’s Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings are teaming up to give amateur photographers the chance to win great prizes supplied by Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings.

We’re looking for a stunning picture that showcases the best of our sizzling Hawke’s Bay summer.

We want to see a well-composed, interesting and memorable photograph with a ‘wow’ factor. So scrub down your boogie board, slap on some sunscreen, get off the sofa and head outside to capture the best shot of your Bayside summer.

Email your Summer in the Bay entry to competitions@hbtoday.co.nz with ‘Summer Photo Competition’, your name and mobile phone number in the subject line, and we’ll publish selected entries on hbtoday.co.nz as well as in the newspaper. The competition is open to amateur photographers only, and your photo must have been taken in Hawke’s Bay. It must not have been published anywhere else and not be enhanced digitally. Entries close 5pm, January 31. Here are a few of our latest entries:

Four canines having a dogs’ day at the beach. Photo / Tony Lane

Cheryle Palmer sent in this summery shot taken at Maraekakaho.