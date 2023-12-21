Coromandel locals party in the streets as holidaymakers return, Nicola Willis holds the former finance minister accountable and disposable vapes go up in smoke under new regulations in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) says it is supporting Woolworths in its recall of its Summer Berry Mince Pies due to the possible presence of fine metal.

This recall affects two batches of mince pies sold at Woolworths, Countdown, SuperValue and FreshChoice stores nationwide.

They are the Summer Berry Mince Pies 360g with a 12/06/2024 best-before date and Summer Berry Mince Pies 360g with a 13/06/2024 best-before date.

NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said: “The concern with this product is that some fine wire may have got into these mince pies due to a manufacturing problem.

“Two consumer complaints have been received but fortunately no injuries have occurred.”

Woolworths brand Shortcrust Summer Berry Mince Pies have been recalled due to a possible presence of fine metals. Photo / Supplied

NZFS told customers to carefully check the best-before date as not all batches are affected and if people have bought any of these mince pies, they should not be eaten, and can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

The batches under recall have already been removed from store shelves and have not been exported.

“As is our usual practice, NZFS will be working with Woolworths to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence,” Arbuckle said.

A Woolworths spokesperson said any customer who has bought these products should not eat them, and is asked to return the product to their nearest store for a full refund.

“There have been no reports of illness or injury, however, anyone who has consumed any of these products and has any concerns about their health, should seek medical advice.

“Woolworths New Zealand takes food safety very seriously and we apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused by this recall.”

No other bakery products are impacted by this recall, the spokesperson said.

If you have consumed any of this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.







