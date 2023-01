Reports of a suitcase which had been set alight at a West Auckland supermarket this evening led to emergency services responding. Photo / NZME

Emergency services responded to reports of a suitcase which had been set alight at a West Auckland supermarket this evening.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand put the suitcase fire out shortly before 6pm at the Smart Supermarket on Massey’s Moire Rd.

Police said they had a report of rubbish on fire at Moire Rd and their inquiries into the incident were ongoing.