Raymond Trembath served in the New Zealand Army and the French Foreign Legion. Photo / Supplied

A man who died suddenly in Onerahi on Tuesday night was a New Zealand Army veteran who also served with the French Foreign Legion.

The Advocate understands Raymond Trembath, 67, died in a suspected suicide following a long battle with cancer.

Trembath was born in Thames in 1955 and joined the army in 1973. According to an article in the Army News in 2009, his father served in World War II, and he had a brother in the Navy and a nephew in the Air Force.

Friends, family members and army colleagues have paid tribute to Trembath, who reached the rank of Staff Sergeant, on social media.

"Rest in peace my friend and a wonderful human being, it is a loss for all that knew you and for all that never had the chance to meet such a great and down-to-earth guy," one person posted.

Another said, "I'll always remember you Raymond Trembath. What an epic human. Rest easy my friend".

A family member posted, "It's moments like this that makes one think about what's important in life and thank God for the blessings bestowed on us".

Trembath joined the New Zealand Army in the 1970s and later served in the French Foreign Legion for five years before returning to New Zealand, and the army.

He spoke to Stuff about his time in the French Foreign Legion in 2018, saying he joined to see more action, which he found in Rwanda, Somalia, Djibouti and Chad.

"You would find yourself being punched out quite a lot," he said.

"It had been that way for 180 years. If you are not mentally prepared for the Legion it will spit you out."

Trembath told Stuff he enjoyed his time in the Legion.

"When you've got a whole lot of bullets coming into your position it's quite exhilarating.

"It's alright shooting targets, rabbits and deer but when the targets, rabbit and deer shoot back it's even more fun."

Police conducted a scene examination where Trembath was found on Whangārei Heads Rd, but said there were no suspicious circumstances and they were conducting routine inquiries.

A rāhui has been put in place by local hapū Te Parawhau.

It is in place for three days, until 11am Saturday, September 3 when Te Parawhau kaumatua will return to the area to lift the rāhui.