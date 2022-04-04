An investigation is under way into a sudden death at a property in Christchurch this morning.
Police were called to the property on Wolcot St in Bromley at about 5pm on Monday.
A spokesperson said a scene guard was in place overnight and an examination is starting this morning.
They could not provide any further information at this stage.
It comes after the death of a mother and son at a house on the corner of Mona Vale Ave and Ayr St in Christchurch just before 6pm on Saturday.
A post mortem examination was carried out yesterday to try and establish their cause of death - and when they died.
The case has been referred to the Coroner.