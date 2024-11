Access New Zealand's best journalism with our Black Friday special offer on Herald Premium subscriptions.

Access New Zealand's best journalism with our Black Friday special offer on Herald Premium subscriptions.

Want to stay up with the play? Be part of the conversation? Get the inside running on the biggest news of the moment?

Thanks to our special Black Friday offer, you can get New Zealand’s best journalism and subscribe to Herald Premium, Viva and the NZ Listener for 50c a week for your first eight weeks.

That’s three subscriptions for one ultra-low price.

To sign up on your desktop or mobile browser, click here.

To sign up in the app, see below.