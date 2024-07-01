Sub-standard prostate cancer procedures cutting Kiwi men’s lives short, experts say

The process to diagnose prostate cancer usually starts with a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test. Patients with a persistent high PSA level are referred for an MRI scan. Should the MRI scan reveal a cancer, a biopsy is conducted to confirm.

Biopsies are a critical step in the early detection of prostate cancer. An accurate biopsy can be the difference between a long life and a life cut short.

Transrectal biopsies are facing global scrutiny for the complications they can cause, such as rectal bleeding and infection. Despite this, they’re the standard practice in New Zealand.

International guidelines recommend transperineal biopsies because they “almost entirely eliminate the risk of these complications”.

Dickens said transrectal techniques can be far less accurate because they cannot access the entire prostate.

“The biopsy needle can miss the cancer because transrectally means that they haven’t been able to reach the place that the cancer was actually hiding out,” he said.

“A man may be told that he doesn’t have prostate cancer, when, in fact, he does.”

According to the Prostate Cancer Outcomes Registry of Australia and New Zealand Annual Report 2023, only 29% of biopsies performed in New Zealand during 2021 were transperineal, compared to more than 80% of biopsies in Australia.

Dickens said some experts hold strong opinions against the use of transrectal biopsies.

“A senior figure from the European Association of Urology commented on social media late last year that transrectal ultrasound biopsy in Europe is almost considered medical malpractice,” he said.

Auckland-based urologist Dr Simon van Rij. Photo / Supplied

Dr Simon van Rij is an Auckland-based urologist pushing for New Zealand to shift towards transperineal biopsies. He said with increasing pressure on hospitals, the move would free up operating theatres allowing time for more critical surgeries.

“Under local anaesthetic, a biopsy can be done in a clinic, outside of an operating theatre setting so it could also make biopsies more accessible around the country,” he said.

Both van Rij and Dickens believe the main barrier to standardising transperineal biopsies is funding.

“The reason that transrectal biopsy is still used in New Zealand is mostly an issue of cost, particularly in public practice,” Dickens said.

They are calling on the Government to “improve the diagnostic pathways for men accessing the public health system, with transperineal biopsy more widely available”.

“If we can find cancer early, it gives our patients the space and confidence to take their time to choose the treatment that’s right for them,” van Rij said.

“We’re in a very stretched medical system which is under-resourced and under-financed, and as a result, unfortunately, men in New Zealand pay the price by having a method of biopsy which is not standard of care in other countries.”