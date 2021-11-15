Stunning Greenmantle Estate for sale, poised to smash Kāpiti Coast real estate records

The Greenmantle Estate, nestled amongst trees. Photo / One Roof

An opulent estate on the market for the first time in almost a decade is poised to set a new residential record for Kāpiti Coast's real estate.

The Greenmantle Estate is expected to sell for well above its rateable value of $3.07 million and Sotheby's sales associate Sharon Vodanovich says the property is "unlike anything else on the Kāpiti Coast".

An aerial view of the property. Photo / One Roof

"This is a very exclusive property that encapsulates the ultimate in style and understated elegance, as well as privacy and seclusion."

The expansive estate has a private helipad, heated swimming pool, board room and a "ladies writing room". On top of the extensive facilities, the property also boasts six bedroom, seven bathrooms and a gym.

A private hot tub on the property. Photo / One Roof

Parts of Greenmantle are used as a five-star hotel with premier suites costing $1000 a night – the hotel has hosted a number of wealthy Wellington visitors, including pro-golfer Tiger Woods.

Greenmantle Estate is currently owned by Letizia Columbano Green and Ralph Green, as well as their son Lorenzo.



The family are selling up to relocate to Europe in order to be closer to their other children and new granddaughter.

The heated swimming pool. Photo / One Roof

Ralph Green says family is the priority.

"We have relished our time in what we call the 'Republic of Greenmantle' with its private gardens and virgin forest hidden behind the big green gates, but family is our priority so it is time to reluctantly move on. The relationship with the type of guests we have hosted is an added privilege that we will always remember."