'Stunning' evening kicks off Wellington's Gardens Magic Festival

Music group OdESSA were first up on Tuesday evening. Photo / Supplied

Wellington's Gardens Magic Festival kicks off today for three weeks of free concerts and light displays at the capital's Botanic Garden ki Paekākā.

"Stunning" conditions in the capital greet the festival in its 42nd year, with the opening night set to be warm with a top of 21C.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said you could not have picked a better evening for Gardens Magic to begin.

"Today through to Friday is looking pretty stunning for Wellington," he said.

"At least through until Sunday it's staying pretty dry for Wellington and not particularly windy.

"The direction the wind's coming from is actually going to keep the Cook Strait at bay."

Temperatures around the capital would range from the low to mid 20s, and he reminded festival goers to protect themselves from the sun, even later in the day.

He encouraged Wellingtonians to take advantage of the still conditions as a front coming on Saturday may pick the winds back up.

Hosted by Wellington City Council, the festival featured free concerts from Kiwi artists every night from 8-9.30, with a light display 9-10.30.

The festival opens on tonight with New Zealand music group OdESSA on stage after an 11-year hiatus, followed by Kiwi artists such as Glass Vaults and Jamie and the Numbers later in the week.

The weekend would bring the indie post-rock of Orangefarm on Saturday, followed by Wellington-based acoustic group T-Bone on Sunday night.

Wellington City Council recommended visitors arrive to each evening with plenty of time to grab a picnic spot, and enjoy outdoor art from Jonathan Campbell and Campbell Maud.

Wellington City Libraries team would also be giving away pre-loved books and magazines each night before the concert.

They also reminded Wellingtonians to sign in with QR codes at the venue and make use of the available hand sanitiser.