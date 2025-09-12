Advertisement
New Zealand

Stuff could face unprecedented fine over Tom Phillips audio, law expert says

RNZ
4 mins to read

The police cordon at the intersection of Te Anga and Waipuna roads, where Tom Phillips shot at officers then was fatally shot earlier this week. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A legal expert says media company Stuff could face up to a $200,000 fine for publishing police radio communications from the night Tom Phillips died.

The fugitive who had been in hiding for years with his three children was killed in a shootout with police on Monday morning.

A Stuff

