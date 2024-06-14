Glitzy gowns in every colour, shape and size lined the racks of Ōtūmoetai College’s second-hand ball shop.

The Tauranga school’s students could browse the donated garments at lunchtime and choose a dress or suit for a $20 dry cleaning fee.

The initiative came as some Kiwi students struggle with the costs of attending their school ball due to increased prices — with some parents forking out thousands to give their teenagers the “school ball experience”.

Many vendors working in the events sector have had to increase their prices due to inflation.

Tranquillo Beauty Clinic owner Sue Dewes, whose business offered popular ball services for tanning, lashes and eyebrow shaping, said she had noticed a slight decrease in school-aged customers.

“As for the price, with the products becoming more expensive, the lease and even power going up, we can’t not increase it,” she said.

My Hair and Makeup owner Carron Wells said she still had a regular swarm of ball customers wanting their hair and makeup done professionally despite the high cost of living.

Ball dresses dance again

Ōtūmoetai College Year 13 students Charlotte Willacy and Maddy Jolly, who run the school store, said they believed spending several hundred dollars to go to a ball was “not worth it”.

The price of a ball ticket had risen from $85 to $95 at the college this year.

Some students were spending up to $600 on a dress, while opting for professional services for nails, hair, makeup, tan and new shoes it could add hundreds of dollars to the total cost.

The school’s dress and suit op shop started last year when a student realised how many ball dresses were hanging in people’s closets.

Maddy Jolly (17) and Charlotte Willacy (17) in Year 13 from Ōtūmoetai College are running a second-hand shop for students going to the school ball. Photo / Alex Cairns

“There was this realisation of – we spend so much money on the dress and never wear it again so what are people doing with it?” said Ōtūmoetai teacher Megan Fritsch, who co-ordinated the shop.

Fritsch said she had “absolutely” noticed students spending less on the big night out, with the shop “a clear example”.

“Last year, we almost had to stop accepting donations because people were so generous. Buying your dress was not something everyone can afford so it’s a great thing to have to help people out.”

Senior students’ top tips for keeping ball costs in check

Charlotte and Maddy shared tips for how they keep their budgets low.

Cheap high-heeled shoes, for example, could be removed as soon as the girls went inside and switched for a pair of sandals.

“Why wouldn’t you buy the cheaper option when you only wear them for a photo and they are hidden by your dress anyway?” Jolly said.

Maddy kept her budget at an estimated $200, plus ticket, last year, most of that going on a new emerald green dress and shoes – she was planning to wear the latter again this year.

She recommended buying press-on nails from Kmart for about $5.

“I just painted them at home. I feel like every girl, mum or aunty has nail polish somewhere and the press-on nails last the whole night.”

Maddy created and did her own makeup with advice from a dancer friend.

Her friend’s mum curled her hair and she skipped the fake tan.

“It’s just so much to go to a professional. It’s not worth it.”

Maddy Jolly and Charlotte Willacy shared their tips for keeping school ball costs down. Photo / Alex Cairns

She opted for her everyday jewellery and borrowed her grandmother’s earrings.

Charlotte’s budget last year was $233, spent on her nails, hair and a sparkly red dress.

She said there were more important things to save for such as travel, moving out and university.

She borrowed shoes from her sister’s friend last year and found an “amazing” pair at the op shop for $10 this year.

Manicure prices were between $70 and $110, according to a website in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / 123RF

Charlotte’s experience in theatre and dance gave her confidence in doing her own “soft glam” makeup look, with some tips from others.

“My friend group made it a fun little event where we practised different makeup styles at each other’s houses.”

Her group also saved on $50 professional tans, instead splitting a $12 bottle of Dove self-tanning moisturiser between four.

Dare to be different

Cameron Rd Salvation Army store team leader Adrienne said ball-goers should not be afraid of stepping outside the box.

“I had a mother and her daughter come in to buy different necklaces to use the beads to string together a new one,” she said.

“There’s so much pressure to look a certain way but I would say enjoy your teens and don’t worry about what people think.”

Adrienne was among those who watched Te Puke High School students arrive in style to their ball last year andsaid it was those who showed personal style she remembered most.

She said two boys rode to the ball in a shopping trolley wearing grunge outfits and sneakers and to her, “that’s what it’s all about”.

“It doesn’t have to be all glamour and you can get some outrageous outfits here at Salvation Army.”

Her top tip to those struggling to buy ball attire was to reach out to local charities for a leg-up and to visit the store often to see the changing stock.

Harriet Laughton is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty.











