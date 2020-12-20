Website of the Year

Students face emotional challenge confronting NZ history, study warns

History teachers gathered in 2018 at Ōrākau, 4km southeast of Kihikihi, where 160 Māori defenders died in what was known as Rewi Maniapoto's last stand. Photo / Supplied

Simon Collins
Education reporter, NZ Herald

The compulsory study of Aotearoa New Zealand history is set to generate strong emotions for some students, a new study warns.

Taita College head of social sciences Dr Michael Harcourt asked 1889 students at 20

