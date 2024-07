Police said emergency services were called to Wellington Girls' College just after 10am. Photo / RNZ / Nick James

By RNZ

A student has been seriously hurt and taken to hospital after an assault at Wellington Girls’ College.

Police said emergency services were called to the school on Pipitea St in Thorndon just after 10am on Friday.

One person had been seriously injured and was taken to hospital.

Wellington Girls’ College confirmed it was two students involved.