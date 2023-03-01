Student group pleads for return of $2000 in stolen signs to avoid paying bill

Angry residents in cut-off Karekare on Auckland's west coast feel forgotten, passenger and freight train collide in Greece killing dozens & prosecutions continue one year on from Parliament protest in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A Christchurch student association has pleaded for offenders to return $2000 worth of stolen road signs, or the association will be footed with the bill.

In an effort to encourage offenders to help the cause, the association has offered an amnesty for returning the signs until midday Friday.

The amnesty will allow those guilty to hand over the stolen property to the university’s security office without facing any penalties.

It was revealed that cones had also been stolen.

A Christchurch student association has pleaded for offenders to return $2000 worth of stolen road signs, or the association will be left with the bill. Photo / UCSA

The University of Canterbury Students’ Association posted their “grumpy” message to the offenders on its social media page, alerting the community to the thefts.

According to the association, the road signs - totalling over $2000 in value - had been installed on Ilam Rd as part of their Traffic Management Plan.

The signs were intended to keep students safe while on the way to their events, instead, they had been taken.

“Got a sign or two hanging up in the flat?” the post read.

“There is an amnesty to return them - no questions asked - until midday on Friday.”

The post claimed the security office is open long hours, making it “super easy to swing by”.

“We are serious about your safety and that of others. Please think first and leave road signs and cones alone.”

The University of Canterbury Student’s Association posted its “grumpy” message to the offenders on its social media page. Photo / Wikimedia Commons

The student association was approached by NZME for further comment on the matter.

Road sign theft isn’t a novel concept - in June last year organisers of the first-ever Selwyn Marathon had signs along with other gear stolen.

The looters took four 30-50km speed signs, four Stop/Go paddles as well as numerous KM markers and cones.

Five event signs were also taken along with three exclamation signs.

Organisers said every sign cost about $100 and the Stop/Go paddles cost about the same.

“It’s straight-up theft, we’re just gutted really,” the organisers told the Herald at the time.