An ambulance and a rescue helicopter were called to the scene. Photo / NZME

A Coromandel student is critical after an alleged assault outside the school gate.

A notice put out to parents and caregivers by the school yesterday said two students were involved in a "serious harm incident" just after 3pm.

"One student was airlifted to hospital and police are currently investigating this incident," a school spokeswoman said in the notice.



"We are not able to make any further comments at this stage. We will provide further information if, and when, we are able to.

"Supporting students through this will be our priority. Classes will run as usual tomorrow but plans are in place to support our staff and students through this. Take care and be kind," she said.

A police spokeswoman said police were advised of the serious assault and one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Ambulance and a helicopter arrived on scene to assist. There was one victim involved. They are currently in a stable but critical condition. Inquiries are still ongoing," the spokeswoman said.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and a rescue helicopter went to the scene and a person was taken to Waikato Hospital.

Ministry of Education central leader Jocelyn Mikaere said it was aware of the incident at the school.

"The Ministry of Education Traumatic Incidents Team was at the school this morning supporting the Board of Trustees and staff to manage the situation. Our thoughts are with the students and wider school community."