Student at Pāpāmoa school tests positive for Covid-19

The Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain. Video / Paul Slater

A student at a Pāpāmoa school has tested positive for Covid-19.

Te Akau ki Pāpāmoa Primary School principal Bruce Jepsen said the school had moved "succinctly" into distance learning with all students based at home today.

Communication about the positive case was sent out to families on Friday afternoon and close contacts of the case were being deemed by the Ministry of Health, he said.

"We are one to one digital school so we have been able to move succinctly into distance learning."

Jepsen praised efforts made by the Ministry saying they had been "good communicators and very supportive".

"They have been guiding us all the way through."

The Ministry of Health was approached for comment.