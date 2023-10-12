Stuart Nash taking down signage at his office of nine years in Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

Stuart Nash says taking down the Napier MP signage at his electorate office on Thursday felt like an “end of an era” after nine years of service.

Nash will take this weekend off before starting his new job on Monday as a commercial director for recruitment agency Robert Walters.

Earlier this year, Nash announced he would not be running for a fourth term as the Napier Labour MP, after it was revealed he had breached the Cabinet manual through his communication with his donors.

He said he and his family will still be based in Napier.

Signage being taken down on Thursday. Photo / Warren Buckland

“I have loved being the MP for the Napier electorate.

“I grew up here and my family’s been here since about 1853, so the ability to serve the people of Napier in Parliament has been absolutely fantastic,” he said.

“It definitely is time, but I have loved every moment of it - nearly every moment.”

Nash's red fire truck (as of this week) which now lives in Raupunga.

A new Napier MP will be voted in on Saturday. Nash has been the electorate MP since 2014 and has served as a Minister in the Labour Government. He was also a Labour list MP from 2008 to 2011.

His red fire engine - used in his campaigns - was sold a couple of years ago and is now sitting in a Raupunga garden.