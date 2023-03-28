Stuart Nash says there will be no Napier by-election

Chris Hipkins has announced that ex-Police Minister Stuart Nash will be stripped of all his cabinet portfolios after a new scandal has emerged. Video / NZ Herald

By Anneke Smith of RNZ

Stuart Nash says there will be no by-election in his Napier electorate after being sacked as a minister over an “inexcusable” breach of Cabinet rules.

Nash was already on a “final warning” before it was revealed last night he had emailed details of Cabinet discussions to two businessman - who were also his donors - in 2020.

The correspondence set out his opposition to a decision on a commercial relief package, in which the donors had an interest, and detailed Cabinet discussions - a clear breach of Cabinet confidentiality.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said it was such a serious breach of the rules it would have warranted dismissal on its own, notwithstanding the other “strikes”.

Nash had already lost the police portfolio for two missteps, including criticising the judiciary.

The National Party has been quick to call for a by-election in the Napier electorate, saying Nash should go from Parliament altogether.

“It’s a serious and egregious issue; it is akin to insider trading. It’s very simple; he needs to resign from Parliament,” National’s leader Christopher Luxon said.

Act Party leader David Seymour was not so sure, saying some might argue strongly for it but the process can cost taxpayers more than $1 million.

“A by-election would be very expensive, it would take up a lot of time and energy and I question what it would do for New Zealanders when we’re having an election in just over six months.”

Parliament can choose not to hold a by-election if an electorate MP resigns within six months of a general election.

This was currently being seen in Mt Albert, where Jacinda Ardern was delaying her departure to avoid a local contest so close to Election 2023.

RNZ asked Stuart Nash last night if he planned on sticking around in the Napier seat.

He texted back saying, “Yes, There will be no by-election.”