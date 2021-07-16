Strong winds cause flight disruptions, blow roofs of houses in Wellington

Brace for strong winds in the capital with gusts expected to reach 140km/h in some areas. Photo / File, Mark Mitchell

Brace for strong winds in the capital with gusts expected to reach 140km/h in some areas. Photo / File, Mark Mitchell

Strong winds reaching 130km/h in some places are disrupting flights at Wellington airport and blowing roofs off houses.

The wild weather that has battered the South Island's West Coast would sweep up the country today - with most parts of the North Island in for periods of heavy, intense rain.

Wellington Airport said the gusts had caused flight disruptions this morning.

A Wellington Airport spokesperson said so far 28 domestic flights had been disrupted due to strong winds.

That included 14 arrivals and 14 departing domestic services.

Strong winds are currently causing some disruption to flights in and out of Wellington this morning. For latest updates contact your airline or check our Live Flight Information: https://t.co/zPeOJTaJsv pic.twitter.com/yyphHVTiiZ — Wellington Airport (@WLGAirport) July 16, 2021

MetService meteorologist Rob Kerr said strong winds were expected to continue through the rest of the day with a weather warning in force until 6pm.

Severe north to northwest gales could gust to 140 km/h in exposed places.

The wind gauge Wellington's Mt Kaukau recorded peak gusts of 130km/h or more between 8pm last night and 1am this morning.

Kerr said the weather would move up the country today swiftly - bring periods of heavy rain to much of the North Island.

"Bang, it's going to accelerate right across [the North Island]. It will be quite brief moving through," he said.

The windy, wet weather in Wellington has downed a power or phone line on Northland Tunnel Rd, caused a tree to fall on to Ohiro Rd and contributed a vehicle accident.

Police had been receiving weather-related calls in Wellington since 5.45am, a spokeswoman said.

"Flooding on SH1 at Papakowhai... appears to have contributed to a vehicle spinning out at 8:20am. No injuries and the vehicle has been towed," the spokeswoman said.

There was also flooding on Hutt Rd at Kaiwharawhara and Grays Rd in Plimmerton, and there was a small slip in the southbound lane of SH1 near Newlands.

Fire and Emergency had 28 weather-related calls overnight and responded to 19 in Wellington.

Shift manager Belinda Beets said many of them involved roofs being blown off.

A large section of a roof came off a house in Newtown.

Roofing iron and a sign also came loose elsewhere in that suburb.

Steel was hanging from a roof on an apartment block on Taranaki St in the CBD, and doors were blown out in Ngaio.

More to come.