Strong winds buffet Southland, fire crews busy

Four fire appliances were sent to a scrub fire at Wilden, Clutha. Photo / NZME

Roofs have lifted in Southland, as MetService warns of gale-force winds buffeting parts of the South.

It has issued a strong wind warning for coastal Clutha, Southland and Stewart Island from 9am until 4pm on Sunday. West to southwest winds were forecast and severe gales were expected to gust to 120km/h in exposed places.

A strong wind watch has also been issued for inland parts of Southland and Clutha, as well as Dunedin, Central Otago, Queenstown Lakes and the Canterbury High Country from 6am to 5pm.

Strong wind gusts could damage trees, power lines and unsecured structures.

Police have urged motorists between Waihola and Balclutha to take care, due to high winds in South Otago this afternoon.

High winds could make driving hazardous, particularly for drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists, they said.

"All motorists are asked to drive with extreme care. Those in high-sided vehicles or on motorcycles may wish to delay non-essential travel."

Fire and Emergency New Zealand reported several roofs had lifted in Southland this morning, with crews dealing with incidents in Bluff, Invercargill and Wallacetown.

An emergency repair was made to a roof in Bluff at about 9.20am and firefighters provided assistance just after 10am where there was an unsecured glasshouse.

A roof was lifted in Strathern, Invercargill, shortly before 10am.

Fenz reported a shed was at risk of being blown into a neighbour's house in Strathern. A fire appliance was sent to the scene at 9.25am.

A roof was lifted in Wallacetown in Southland, about 9.20am and firefighters made an emergency repair.

The far south is bearing the brunt of the showers and wind today.



The strongest gusts recorded at Invercargill so far today have been 115km/hhttps://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/9aWK8gfJLx — MetService (@MetService) September 3, 2022

Fire crews busy

Four fire appliances were sent to a scrub fire at Wilden, Clutha, about 9.50am on Sunday. As of 11am, they remained at the scene.

A house in Waikaia, Southland, was damaged extensively in a fire about 8am. The house fire was "well involved" when firefighters arrived, but was out by early afternoon.

There was also a car fire in Cromwell at 8.15am.

On Saturday night, a mattress caught fire at Turnbull Thomson Park in Invercargill.