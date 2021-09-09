Strong winds bring down trees, powerlines, cause 'multitude of fires' in South Island overnight

South Island fire crews have been fighting fires throughout the night due to strong winds. Photo / File

South Island fire crews have been fighting fires throughout the night due to strong winds. Photo / File

Firefighters in the South Island have been battling numerous blazes overnight as strong winds have moved up the country.

Most of them are due to trees coming down over powerlines or previous burnoffs flaring up in strong winds, Southern fire shift manager Andrew Norris said.

Norris said there had been a "significant weather event" that started with very strong wind around Dunedin early on Thursday evening.

It had caused problems with a fire on Three Mile Hill and started a vegetation fire on Cape Saunders Rd above Portobello.

Crews from Dunedin City and Wakari Rural Fire had got those fires under control by about 2am, after the wind died down and rain arrived - but it was just the start.

The weather moved north and crews from Fairlie, Albury, Geraldine, Timaru, Pleasant Point and Cave attended "a multitude of fires" including a hayshed near Fairlie and a plantation along the State Highway near Albury.

"At...the plantation the winds were so strong that the crews were unable to actually do anything that was effective. They basically let the fire burn through underneath the plantation, just protecting a nearby house," Norris said.

At the same time, rain in Bluff was causing surface flooding, affecting two properties. Crews spent several hours there pumping water and helping the occupants.

Meanwhile, Norris says, the wind kept moving north - causing a large vegetation fire at Opuha. Fairlie, Geraldine and Temuka fire crews brought that under control.

There had been fires around Waimate, Temuka, Timaru, St Andrews, Methven and Ashburton. They were moving progressively up the island and this morning were around Springfield and Sheffield, Norris said.

"All of the incidents that we've had have been hampered by very strong winds. Trees that are falling over the road are hampering the ability of crews to respond and also bringing down power lines."

Police, fire, power authorities, roading contractors and council staff had had a very busy night.

"We've got trees down all over the place and they'll be working well into the day clearing those."

Around 3.30am police said there were multiple sites on SH1 and SH79 where trees had fallen in high winds and partly blocked roads.

"Please drive with care and expect delays."

Wild weather continues up the country

Strong wind warnings were in place overnight for the lower South Island and the weather is set to continue up the country this morning.

"Damaging gales" in the Canterbury high country are due to continue till 11am with gusts up to 140km/h, according to MetService. Strong gales are also expected around Christchurch.

Marlborough can expect severe gales with gusts up to 120km/h until 5pm, while there's a strong wind watch in Nelson and surrounding areas.

The bottom of the North Island is also in the firing line, with Wairarapa including the Tararua district due for severe northwest gales through till 9pm tonight. Gusts could reach 130km/h in exposed places and could bring down trees and power lines, MetService warned.

A strong wind watch is also in place for Taihape until 10pm.