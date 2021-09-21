Strong wind watch issued for northern Whanganui, Taihape, Taranaki

A strong wind watch has been issued for parts of the region, including Taihape. Photo / Bevan Conley

Strong winds are expected in parts of the region from Wednesday night.

MetService has issued a strong wind watch for Taihape, Taranaki and northern parts of Whanganui.

The watch is for 12 hours from 10pm Wednesday to 10am Thursday when north to northeast winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

A deepening low lies slow moving over the Tasman Sea directing a moist north to northeast flow over central and northern New Zealand.

An associated front is forecast to move across central and northern areas from the west tonight and then move away to the east later on Thursday. This front is preceded by a period of heavy rain and strong to gale force northeast winds, with watches and warnings in force for many parts of central and northern New Zealand.

People should keep up to date with the weather forecast, with a severe weather update to be issued by 9pm on Wednesday.