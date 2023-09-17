Strong wind warning for Hawke’s Bay; gusts could damage trees

Wind surfer Lyall McLennan, from Napier, making the most of the weather on Sunday. Photo / Connull Lang

Wind surfer Lyall McLennan, from Napier, making the most of the weather on Sunday. Photo / Connull Lang

A strong wind warning has been issued for Hawke’s Bay through to Monday morning, as gusts have the potential to damage trees and make driving hazardous.

MetService issued wind warnings on Sunday for large parts of the country including Hawke’s Bay south of Wairoa.

That strong wind warning is in place from Sunday 5pm to Monday 6am for the region.

Lee Tempest and Brian Humphries, of Taradale, fighting the wind at Perfume Point on Sunday with dog Harley. Photo / Connull Lang

“Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles,” the warning read.

West to northwest severe gale winds could reach 120km/h in exposed places.