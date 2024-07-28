At present it was open seven days a week, for three hours each weekday and four hours on Saturday and Sunday. The proposed change would mean it was open for three hours on Tuesday from 2pm, and five hours on Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from noon on each of those days. It would be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, he said.

At the meeting councillor Steve Beck questioned if the change would really keep the level of service the same.

“I struggle to understand how we are going to keep that level of service when it will be closed two days a week. I know we are keeping the same number of hours, but it would be good to know how many people use it now on the days it will be closed in the future.”

Cooper said data showed an average of six people using it on Wednesday or Thursday, against an average of 18-20 people on the other days.

A second concern of his, said Beck, was if the proposed changes would “isolate” users.

“I’m aware there are a lot of people on shift work, so having it closed on a Wednesday and Thursday, are we going to isolate those people?”

Cooper said the figures he had quoted in answering the previous question showed the two days weren’t high-use days.

Councillor John Sandford said in the past the operating hours had always allowed for at least one morning opening time to accommodate rural residents, who would come into town for the day to run various errands including visiting the transfer station.

“But in the proposed new hours, that’s not happening.”

Councillor Amanda Harris was also concerned by the lack of morning hours in the new schedule.

“I have a huge concern regarding the opening hours. I know whenever the transfer station was discussed in the past, people asked for longer opening hours or at least an early opening, so that 10am time we currently have was a reaction to those requests. I am concerned if that earlier time now drops off, and I would like to see an earlier time on one day still.”

Council CEO Sven Hanne said they would change the proposed hours to include opening hours of 10am to 3pm on one day.

“That would be good,” said Harris.

Councillor Ellen Hall said she was happy to move that the committee approve new hours of operation for the transfer station. The exact details could be determined by staff, but would include one 10am start.

Harris seconded the motion and all elected members present agreed. Councillors Grant Boyde and Clive Tongaawhikau were absent and had put apologies in before the meeting.

Disclaimer: Editor Ilona Hanne is married to the chief executive of Stratford District Council.

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the lower North Island. She has worked for NZME since 2011.