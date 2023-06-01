The theatre has played numerous feature films over the years, and now it is set to be the star of its own show.

As the first theatre in the southern hemisphere to play the “talkies”, Stratford’s King’s Theatre has a special place in the history of the world of film and movies.

Now it’s time for the historic theatre to be the star of its own show with a documentary about the theatre in the works, says Helen Lindley, a member of the Stratford District Theatre Trust.

“The King’s Theatre has been a part of so many lives over the years, and has played a role in so many people’s own stories. Maybe they remember going there as a child, or on a first date, maybe they worked as an usher some years ago, or maybe they remember something else about it, but I am sure it features in so many memories, and we want to collect some of those moments and memories for the documentary.”

Helen says she and her fellow committee members are keen to hear from anyone who has a special memory of the theatre or can share something interesting about it.

“Talking to people we have been realising just how big a part of people’s lives it has played over the years. Some people remember what it used to look like, or a particular movie or show they saw there. We know many people worked there over the years and may have some ‘behind the scenes’ memories. There were kissing seats for example, where the armrest was removed so a couple could get closer to each other - I am sure those seats feature in a few memories.”

Recent renovations have led to all sorts of discoveries, she says.

“We’ve found lots of old posters and playbills, and every time we get more insight into the way the theatre and its history are so closely entwined with the stories of people living here.”

Barry Milner, who was the theatre manager for many years, is an important source of a lot of information, she says.

“But every memory matters. It’s about capturing all those little moments as well as the big ones to tell the whole story as best we can.”

The documentary is being funded through the theatre’s bookshop, she says.

“The bookshop has been great at bringing in much-needed revenue for the theatre, and so is the nook - where people buy their popcorn, drinks and treats to enjoy while watching the movies.

“Some months it feels like a real competition between the bookshop and the nook as to which will have brought in the most. The theatre trust is grateful to them, especially considering both are manned by volunteers who give up countless hours of their time to help keep the theatre running.”

Thanks to the nook and the book store as well as external funders, the theatre has been getting some “much needed” care over recent years, with a new screen and new soundproof curtains installed, as well as new carpet and a facelift for the bathroom facilities.

The documentary will probably be filmed in July this year and Helen says it would be great to feature as many local voices and memories as possible.

“People don’t have to be filmed if they don’t want to, we can use people’s memories and stories without them having to be on camera if they prefer, but it is so important to capture those memories and moments so we can tell this story to future generations who, hopefully, will still be using and loving our theatre.”

Anyone who wants to share a memory or two, or get involved in any way can contact the Stratford District Theatre Trust on 06 765 8255 or email info@kingstheatre.co.nz.