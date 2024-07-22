This year, four citizens will receive a Citizen Award, two will receive a Youth Citizen Award and one will receive an Outstanding Citizen Award.

The 2024 recipient of the outstanding citizen award is Peter McDonald.

Peter McDonald received a Citizen Award in 2013 for his community service, and he hasn’t stopped giving to his community since. From kindy and school boards to St John Taranaki, Taranaki Hereford Society, Hospice Taranaki and the Taranaki Irish Society, McDonald has given countless hours of his time and skill to numerous groups. In 2014 his work in real estate was recognised with a NZ Order of Merit.

Kieran Best, Gloria Corkill, Murray Fawcett and Rawiri Mako are the 2024 Citizens Award recipients.

Kieran Best is a recipient of a 2024 Stratford District Citizens Award.

Kieran Best has been involved in a wide range of organisations across Taranaki, including the Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade, the Taranaki Automobile Association District Council, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Central Taranaki Victim Support, Alzheimer’s Group and Special Education School Transport Assistance.

Gloria Corkill is one of four recipients of a 2024 Stratford District Citizens Award.

Gloria Corkill has spent all her adult life supporting community organisations, including the Salvation Army Family Store and Stratford Foodbank. She also spent 20 years with the Citizens Advice Bureau, as well as giving her time to Grey Power and Stratford’s Positive Ageing Group.

Murray Fawcett is one of four recipients of a 2024 Stratford District Citizens Award.

Murray Fawcett was also involved with Stratford’s Positive Ageing Group, and is a trustee of the Central Safe Taranaki Trust as well as being a group co-ordinator of Neighbourhod Support. Seven years ago, Fawcett founded the Stratford Cancer Support Group, which offers support and friendship to those going through a cancer journey. He is also a key part of the local Take a Kid Fishing initiative.

Rawiri Mako is a 2024 recipient of a Stratford Citizens Award

Rawiri Mako is well known in the sporting community of Stratford, especially when it comes to rugby. He has spent over 30 years coaching locally, and clocked up over 200 games playing for Eltham. Mako coached the Sri Lankan Rugby 7s team at the 2008 Hong Kong tournament. It’s not just rugby, he’s also given his time, skill and passion to netball, taking up coaching the Stratford Premier 2 netball team in 2013 and 2014. He was also a key part of the successful merger of the Stratford and Eltham Rugby clubs in 2017.

Ellie Brady, 18, and Achim Hanne, 19, are this year’s Stratford Youth Citizen Award recipients.

Ellie Brady is one of two Stratford residents to receive a 2024 Stratford Youth Citizens Award.

Ellie Brady is a year 13 at Stratford High School this year, and is both sports captain at the school and Tyrer House captain. She has been a keen athlete over the years, competing regionally and nationally in athletics, winning several medals for her efforts. When not at school, Brady is often found at Stratford’s Kings Theatre where she is a volunteer usher. Brady is also a member of the Stratford District Youth Council.

Achim Hanne is one of two Stratford residents to receive a 2024 Stratford Youth Citizens Award.

Achim Hanne attended Francis Douglas Memorial College as a day student until heading to Wellington to study at Victoria University this year. While he lives in halls during term time, he returns to Stratford during term breaks where he is still a volunteer usher and projectionist at Kings Theatre. Hanne was the warrant officer - lead cadet -of the Stratford air cadet unit as well as a member of the Stratford District Youth Council.

The seven recipients, said mayor Volzke, all contribute positively to the district.

“These are people who help make Stratford a great place to call home.”

Over the next few weeks, the Stratford Press will run longer profiles on each of the recipients, as well as coverage of the award ceremony itself.

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the region. She has worked for NZME since 2011.















