Peter McDonald's many years of service to the Stratford community are being recognised with a Stratford District Outstanding Citizen Award this year.
From foodbank to a cancer support group, Big Brothers Big Sisters to sports in Stratford, St John to aged care in Stratford, Kings Theatre to air cadets, this year’s Stratford District Citizen Award recipients have given countless hours to numerous organisations in Stratford and across Taranaki.
Mayor Neil Volzke said announcing the recipients of the awards was something he looked forward to each year.
“Acknowledging our community-minded citizens is a highlight on the calendar. It never gets old, it’s a privilege to meet with and learn about the people that make up the fabric of our awesome district.”
The awards began 34 years ago, and since then just over 100 people have been presented with an award, which formally recognise individuals who have given significant time and energy to the Stratford community.
In 2018 a new award category - the Outstanding Citizen Award - was introduced. As the name suggests, it is used to recognise outstanding achievement - be it through longevity of service, to continue to recognise someone who has already received a citizen award or to recognise someone who has contributed an outstanding service to the community in some way.
This year, four citizens will receive a Citizen Award, two will receive a Youth Citizen Award and one will receive an Outstanding Citizen Award.
The 2024 recipient of the outstanding citizen award is Peter McDonald.
Peter McDonald received a Citizen Award in 2013 for his community service, and he hasn’t stopped giving to his community since. From kindy and school boards to St John Taranaki, Taranaki Hereford Society, Hospice Taranaki and the Taranaki Irish Society, McDonald has given countless hours of his time and skill to numerous groups. In 2014 his work in real estate was recognised with a NZ Order of Merit.
Kieran Best, Gloria Corkill, Murray Fawcett and Rawiri Mako are the 2024 Citizens Award recipients.
Kieran Best has been involved in a wide range of organisations across Taranaki, including the Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade, the Taranaki Automobile Association District Council, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Central Taranaki Victim Support, Alzheimer’s Group and Special Education School Transport Assistance.
Gloria Corkill has spent all her adult life supporting community organisations, including the Salvation Army Family Store and Stratford Foodbank. She also spent 20 years with the Citizens Advice Bureau, as well as giving her time to Grey Power and Stratford’s Positive Ageing Group.
Murray Fawcett was also involved with Stratford’s Positive Ageing Group, and is a trustee of the Central Safe Taranaki Trust as well as being a group co-ordinator of Neighbourhod Support. Seven years ago, Fawcett founded the Stratford Cancer Support Group, which offers support and friendship to those going through a cancer journey. He is also a key part of the local Take a Kid Fishing initiative.
Rawiri Mako is well known in the sporting community of Stratford, especially when it comes to rugby. He has spent over 30 years coaching locally, and clocked up over 200 games playing for Eltham. Mako coached the Sri Lankan Rugby 7s team at the 2008 Hong Kong tournament. It’s not just rugby, he’s also given his time, skill and passion to netball, taking up coaching the Stratford Premier 2 netball team in 2013 and 2014. He was also a key part of the successful merger of the Stratford and Eltham Rugby clubs in 2017.
Ellie Brady, 18, and Achim Hanne, 19, are this year’s Stratford Youth Citizen Award recipients.
Ellie Brady is a year 13 at Stratford High School this year, and is both sports captain at the school and Tyrer House captain. She has been a keen athlete over the years, competing regionally and nationally in athletics, winning several medals for her efforts. When not at school, Brady is often found at Stratford’s Kings Theatre where she is a volunteer usher. Brady is also a member of the Stratford District Youth Council.
Achim Hanne attended Francis Douglas Memorial College as a day student until heading to Wellington to study at Victoria University this year. While he lives in halls during term time, he returns to Stratford during term breaks where he is still a volunteer usher and projectionist at Kings Theatre. Hanne was the warrant officer - lead cadet -of the Stratford air cadet unit as well as a member of the Stratford District Youth Council.
The seven recipients, said mayor Volzke, all contribute positively to the district.
“These are people who help make Stratford a great place to call home.”