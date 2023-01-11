Voyager 2022 media awards
Stratford man charged with careless driving after May 2022 accident

A man has been charged after a May 26 accident in Stratford.

Taranaki have charged a 38-year-old man after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle last May.

The pedestrian was critically injured in the May 26 incident on Broadway in Stratford.

The vehicle’s driver left the scene.

Yesterday, a Stratford man was charged with careless driving causing injury, and failing to stop and ascertain injury.

He is scheduled to appear in Hāwera District Court on January 13.

A police spokesperson said police were grateful to people who provided information to the investigation.


