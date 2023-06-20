The Stratford District Council annual plan has been adopted.

Stratford District Council has adopted its annual plan for 2023-24, after considering public feedback received on the draft document.

While some amendments were made as a result of that feedback, the rate increase remained at 8.9 per cent when elected members unanimously adopted the annual plan at last week’s council meeting.

Amendments included the addition of ticket booking fees for transactions at the library and information centre. Before this, council received no income from the provision of those services, said chief executive Sven Hanne.

Elected members were also asked to make a decision on the future of swimming lessons in the town’s pool, Wai o Rua, after the swim school provider — Flyers Swim School — gave notice it would cease operating the Learn to Swim programme from term three this year.

Aimee Woodhead, Flyers Swim School manager, told the Stratford Press she had decided to stop rather than put her prices up. She said with the draft annual plan including a proposed lane hire charge of $20 a lane an hour for private swim providers, she would have had to increase her charges by $3.30 a lesson.

In a post on the Flyers Swim School Facebook page, she said “... even though it was only a proposed cost might not happen and the price increase might not have gone through it would have been a worry in future years, the risk/stress wasn’t something as a small business I could manage”.

As part of the decision report on the annual plan, elected members were asked to consider three options around swimming lessons in light of the contract ending.

These were do nothing, bring the service in house, or seek an alternative external provider.

Deputy Mayor Min McKay asked if a learn-to-swim service could be staffed through existing staff roles.

Not entirely, said Sven, but partly.

“We have one role already at the pool which works with local schools for their swimming lessons.”

As well as broadening the scope of that role, other staff members already had the skills and training needed, he said; however, to fully offer a learn-to-swim service on top of existing duties would require bringing in more staff.

Min said it was essential swimming lessons continued to be available in the district, and so she supported option 2.

“Doing nothing isn’t an option,” said councillor Grant Boyde, who saw “a lot of synergies, benefits and efficiencies” in having an in-house learn-to-swim option.

Councillor Steve Beck said option 2 was “the most logical one”, and he had plenty of confidence in aquatic services team leader Rennie Naicker being able to set it up.

“I am sure Rennie will be jumping in, boots and all, and getting this going.”

Councillor Matt Watt asked if an external provider were to run the lessons, how soon they could start.

It would depend on the provider, said Sven, who added council had already been approached by one company from outside the region interested in the possibility.

Matt asked if council could offer it up for tender to external providers and if a suitable one wasn’t found before term three, to then offer it in house.

That wouldn’t be practical, said Sven, because council wouldn’t be able to recruit and train staff in the meantime.

Councillor Jono Erwood said there was “a lot of angst” in the community around not having swim lessons available.

“I would also like to acknowledge the mahi of Aimee and her team.”

Mayor Neil Volzke was in favour of option 2, saying it was imperative swimming lessons continued without interruption.

Elected members voted unanimously in favour of option 2 — directing staff to set up an in-house learn-to-swim programme in readiness for term three. It will be charged at $100 a 10-week term, with pool entry fees payable on top.

With the decision made to change from an external provider to an in-house option, the lane hire discussion was no longer relevant, said Neil after the meeting.

“Regarding the proposed lane hire fee, it’s important to note this has always been charged to other private users of the pool, with the swim school being the sole exception. The proposed $20 was a discounted rate compared to other private hire.”

A proposed spectator fee was also removed, while discounted high-use entry fee options for club swimmers were introduced.

While the draft annual plan had not included a proposal to increase entry fees to the pool, it was still considered by elected members but found no favour around the room, said Neil.

He says he appreciates the feedback received during the annual plan process.

“We’ve done a lot of work to reduce the rate increase to 8.9 per cent from the starting figure of 16.5 per cent we faced. We understand that still won’t be low enough for many. I encourage anyone who is concerned about making payments to talk to our staff about the options available to support.”

Disclaimer: Editor Ilona Hanne is married to the CEO of Stratford District Council