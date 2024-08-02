Neil Smillie has created planter boxes for the Taranaki Daffodil Day fundraising committee’s Made with Love initiative. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Like the flowers that will grow in them, Neil Smillie hopes his planter boxes will be a blooming success for Stratford Daffodil Day this year.

Smillie has made wooden planter boxes for the Taranaki Daffodil Day committee’s Made with Love initiative. The initiative calls for crafters to make items the committee can sell during its fundraising campaign.

Smillie read about the initiative in the Stratford Press and wanted to help.

“In the article, Raewyn Rooney asked people to create wooden toys. I called her and said I could make planter boxes. We had a good discussion and then I went to see her and showed her the planter box designs from a book I own. I built two and showed her them and she was happy with them.”

He said he was happy to support the committee with its fundraising.